Notorious sand mafia of Durgapur arrested

Kolkata: The Asansol Durgapur Police has arrested a notorious sand mafia Sujoy Pal alias Kebu on Saturday night while smuggling copper along with a firearm.

He was produced at the Durgapur sub divisional court and has been remanded to police custody for four days.

Pal is reportedly involved in illegal sand trade. Apart from sand, he was also accused of smuggling costly metals, including iron, copper and other components, from closed factories. It is alleged that Pal’s ‘syndicate’ used to loot from the closed state-owned MAMC factory as well.

On Saturday night, acting on a tip off, cops from the Durgapur Police Station intercepted Pal’s car near Gandhi More. During a search of the car, police found about 150 kg copper and a firearm. Immediately, he was arrested following some mandatory procedures. It has been learnt that there were several cases registered against Pal earlier in different police stations under the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.