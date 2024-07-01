Notorious gangster Subodh Singh sent to judicial custody

Kolkata: Notorious gangster of Bihar, Subodh Singh, was remanded to judicial custody on Monday by the Asansol Court and directed to produce him before the court on July 3 again.

While Singh was being taken to the Asansol correctional home, he allegedly threatened a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer.

According to sources, Singh used to run his crime empire from the Beur Jail in Bihar. In several states across the country, multiple cases of murder, extortion, threat and other criminal activities were registered against him. In Bengal, Singh is allegedly involved in several cases such as Manish Shukla murder case of Titagarh, jewellery store robbery of Asansol and a recent case of extorting an automobile businessman of Khardah.

During the probe, CID obtained a production warrant from the Asansol court in connection with the jewellery store robbery case.

As per the warrant, Singh was to be produced by the Beur Jail authority on July 3. However, before that, CID went to Beur Jail and brought him to Asansol.

On Sunday he was produced at the special court and the gangster was remanded to judicial custody for one day. When Singh was again produced at the regular court on Monday by the CID and an appeal was made for his police custody, the magistrate turned down the petition citing that July 3 is the date of the accused’s production. Therefore, the court will hear the matter on that day only.

Meanwhile, when CID officers reached the Asansol correctional home, Singh while deboarding the car allegedly threatened the investigating officer of the case.

After the gangster was handed over to the jail authority, a CID officer lodged a complaint against Singh at the Asansol South Police Station.