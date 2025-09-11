Notification for recruitment of 1,941 special education teachers released

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has issued a detailed notification for the recruitment of special education teachers in government-aided and sponsored schools across the state, announcing 1,941 tentative vacancies in line with a Supreme Court directive.

The notification outlines eligibility criteria, application schedule, fees and the selection process for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 and the first State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025. Selected candidates will cater to students with special needs at the upper primary, secondary and higher secondary levels.

Online applications opened on September 2 and will close on September 24 at 5 pm. Fee payment can be made till 11.59 pm the same day.

The examination fee is Rs 500 for General and OBC candidates and Rs 200 for SC, ST and PH categories.

According to the WBSSC (Recruitment of Persons for Appointment to the Posts of Special Education Teacher) Rules, 2024, candidates must hold a B.Ed in Special Education from a Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI)-recognised institute. A B.Ed with an RCI-recognised equivalent qualification is also acceptable. A six-month training in inclusive education for teaching children with cross disabilities is mandatory.

Candidates who have not completed it must undergo the training once it becomes available through RCI.

The minimum age for application is 21 years and the maximum is 40 years as on January 1, 2025, with relaxations for SC, ST, OBC and PH candidates. Special educators and inclusive education coordinators working under the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission, as well as those employed in government-recognised special schools under the Mass Education Extension and Library Science department, are eligible to apply up to the age of 55.

Recruitment will be conducted through a written TET, followed by an interview and a lecture demonstration. The exam date is yet to be announced. Admit cards will be made available on the official website at least seven days before the examination.

The written test will be OMR-based, with question papers set in both English and Bengali. Each question will carry one mark, with four options and only one correct answer. For assistance, candidates can contact the WBSSC helplines at 9051176400 or 9051176500 during office hours.