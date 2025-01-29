Nothing to panic, says state Health dept following 110 Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases in Maharashtra

Kolkata: In the wake of about 110 suspected cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) detected in Maharashtra, the state Health department has urged the people not to panic and it also assured that no fresh cases have been reported in Bengal yet.

Health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, in a statement, said that there is nothing to panic about in the state as it is neither a new disease nor there have been fresh reports of any individuals getting affected by it in the state since December 2024.

He also said that his claims have also been confirmed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Nigam also added the state Health Department’s medical teams are keeping a tab on the situation and assured the people that there is nothing to be scared about. Guillain Barre Syndrome is nothing new and there had only been sporadic reports of people getting affected by it outside the state, he stated. Incidentally, Maharashtra recorded one death and 110 suspected cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome. Kids below 15 years of age are being affected by this disease. Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rapid-onset muscle weakness caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system. Maharashtra has already reported the first death of Guillain Barre Syndrome.

As per the figures available, of the 110 reported cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra, 88 are from Pune, 15 from Pimpri and the remaining seven are from other districts. Out of the 110 reported cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra, 73 are men and 37 are women. A total of 13 of them are currently on ventilators. GBS is a neurological disorder that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system. Its symptoms typically begin with weakness, tingling, or numbness in the legs and may progress to the arms and upper body.

Severe cases can lead to paralysis. Other symptoms include unsteady walking, difficulty with facial movements, abnormal heart rate or blood pressure.