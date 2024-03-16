Noted doctor Samar Basak elected prez of All India Ophthalmological Society

Kolkata: The All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) today elected Dr Samar Kumar Basak, one of the founder members of Disha Eye Hospitals as President for the year 2024-2025 in their 82nd Annual Conference.



Nine years after Dr Debasish Bhattacharya, Chairman & Managing Director, Disha Eye Hospitals, AIOS gets another President from Bengal.

Samar Kumar Basak is a respected eye surgeon and an academician in the field of ophthalmology and is majorly recognised for his breakthrough surgeries in cornea.

“It is a privilege for me to be honoured with such a reputed position. AIOS is one of the oldest associations dedicated to revolutionising the eye care industry. This year we will be introducing a few imperative initiatives for the progress of the nation and making ophthalmology more advanced...,” said Dr Basak.