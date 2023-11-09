Not sure about my rights: New Visva-Bharati officiating V-C

Kolkata: Newly-appointed officiating Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Visva-Bharati Prof Sanjoy Kumar Mallik on Thursday said he will talk to the Union Higher Education Ministry about his rights and limits before taking any key decision. Mallik said that though the appointment letter of the Union Ministry did not specify his responsibilities, one of his primary tasks would be to facilitate the process of appointing a permanent V-C.

“For me, the news of being considered for the post is totally unexpected as I am a teacher. I am yet to know what my role will be from the administrative point of view,” he said on the first day after taking over.

V-C Bidyut Chakraborty, whose five-year tenure in the central university was riddled with controversies, including land row with economist Amartya Sen and UNESCO plaque issue, retired on Wednesday.