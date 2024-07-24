Not submitting report on dengue: Mayor show-causes two supervisors

Siliguri: After a minor succumbed to dengue in Siliguri, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has taken strict measures to avert dengue situation. Two supervisors have been asked to show-cause for failing to submit proper reports on dengue surveys.



An expert team has been formed that will visit different wards and inspect the dengue situation. Meanwhile, a report from entomologists received from Kolkata, where a few wards have been marked as hotbeds for dengue. All those wards have been kept under special surveillance. Some of these wards are 33, 7, 45, 46, 47.

“We started dengue awareness three months ago. Many people who came from outside could be a reason for the spread of dengue. However, there is no need to worry as we have no active cases at present. Our Vector Control Teams (VCT) have been working. If anyone does not submit a proper report, we will take strict action against them,” state Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, after a high-level meeting regarding dengue on Tuesday.

A 9-year-old minor died of dengue symptoms in Ward 7. The Mayor visited her home on Tuesday morning.

“So far, the Health department has not mentioned dengue as the cause of the child’s death but our expert team will look into the matter. Her family has blamed the nursing home authorities. I will hold a meeting with the laboratories and nursing home,” Deb added.

After the visit, the Mayor held a meeting where Preeti Goyel, District Magistrate of Darjeeling, Tulsi Pramanik, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) and councilors of all 47 wards were present.

Administration is worried about the abandoned Railway quarter because these quarters are not cleaned, which has led to dengue mosquitoes breeding. SMC officials will talk with the Higher authorities of Railways. According to the report from the Health department, children under 12 years of age are being most affected by dengue. So far, 30 people have been infected with dengue, although they have all recovered. The councillors have been given the responsibility to observe dry days once a week.