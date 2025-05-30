Not protest but misogyny: TMC slams BJP over ‘sindoor’ incident in Hooghly

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday strongly condemned the incident in which some BJP women activists allegedly applied ‘sindoor’ forcibly on the foreheads of on-duty female police personnel when a protest was going on in Hooghly.

Tension erupted when BJP workers held a protest in Chinsurah against CM’s recent comment regarding PM “selling sindoor”. When the demonstration was going on, the police tried to control the situation. This led to a confrontation between women police personnel and BJP women activists.

It was alleged that ‘sindoor’ was applied on the foreheads of the police personnel without their consent. The BJP, however, denied the allegation with a local BJP party leader stating: “Sindoor is a symbol of pride. I apply it myself and want married women to wear it too. The policewomen applied it on their own; there was no force.” Hooghly police have, however, initiated an inquiry and deployed additional personnel to maintain law and order.

Trinamool in a post on X stated: “This is NOT a protest, it’s a despicable act of HARASSMENT and MISOGYNY! @BJP4Bengal workers forcing sindoor on women police officers in Hooghly is an absolute DISGRACE. They’re not just disrespecting women in uniform, they’re weaponising a sacred symbol for cheap political stunts!”