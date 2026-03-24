Not on supplementary voter list? Authorities outline appeal process

Kolkata: Voters whose names are missing from the supplementary electoral roll have been given a clear and accessible route to seek redress, with election authorities allowing appeals to be filed both online (ECINET) and through district offices.



Officials said individuals can submit their pleas without legal assistance, easing concerns about a complicated or expensive process. After the supplementary list is published, those left out can directly approach the designated tribunal to request a review of their cases.

Clarifying the procedure, a senior election official stated that appellants will not be required to submit any fresh documents. Since all relevant papers are already part of the existing records, the tribunal will rely on those while reassessing cases that were earlier disposed of by judicial officers.

“The focus of the appellate authority will be to verify whether due process, as laid down by the apex court, was followed during the initial adjudication,” the official said. This ensures that cases are not reconsidered from scratch but reviewed for procedural fairness and accuracy.

In a bid to make the system more efficient, authorities indicated that hearings may not be necessary in most instances. Decisions are expected to be taken based on documentation already available, which could significantly reduce delays.

Alongside the appeal mechanism, voters can also file initial grievances online or at the District Magistrate’s office, where officials will assist in processing applications. Residents have been urged to verify their names on the electoral roll early to avoid last-minute complications.