Not just change in name but change in spirit, says Guv after Raj Bhavan becomes Lok Bhavan

Kolkata: “It is not merely a change in the name, it is a change in the spirit,” West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose said on Saturday after the Centre approved the proposal to rename the Kolkata Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan. Officials clarified that the change applies specifically to the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and the Darjeeling Raj Bhavan. The renaming is being described as the completion of a symbolic transition that began on March 27, when President Draupadi Murmu, at the request of Governor Bose, handed over the symbolic key of the Raj Bhavan to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. That moment marked the conceptual birth of “Jan Raj Bhavan”, envisioned as an institution closer to the people, free from colonial distance and intimidation. With the official notification from the Union Home Ministry dated November 25, the transformation has now been formalised. Starting today, all official stationery, letterheads, seals, visiting cards, administrative documents, and communications of the Governor’s office will carry the new name “Lok Bhavan”.

Alongside the renaming, the Governor announced a new initiative titled ‘Lok Charcha’, aimed at deepening public engagement. The programme will begin in Kolkata and gradually extend to the districts and villages. Under this initiative, Governor Bose will travel to various parts of the state, hold interactive “addas” , listen directly to people’s concerns, and work with officials to find on-ground solutions. He started with Kolkata on Saturday, when he was seen having tea and chats at a roadside tea stall. Raj Bhavan sources said the dual move—renaming the institution and launching Lok Charcha—reflects an effort to make the Governor’s office more accessible, participatory, and responsive to public issues.