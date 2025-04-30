‘Nor’westers to bring rain, gusty winds to South Bengal’

Kolkata: South Bengal districts are likely to get relief from the scorching summer heat over the next 48 hours, with thunderstorms, gusty winds reaching 40 to 60 kmph, and moderate to heavy evening rainfall expected.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore already issued a Norwester warning for seven districts, with the possibility of hail and lightning in isolated areas.

Some parts of Kolkata may also receive rainfall in the next two days.

Day temperatures may take a dip by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over the next three days.

Several south Bengal districts, including West Midnapore, Hooghly, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan, on Monday, experienced relatively heavier thunderstorms.

According to the weather office prediction, gusty winds up to 60 kmph may sweep through some areas in south Bengal, accompanied by moderate to heavy rain and lightning. In Kolkata and other districts, wind speeds between 40 to 50 kmph are likely, with chances of hail in isolated places. Scattered thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph are expected across all districts in south Bengal in the next two days, the MeT office said.

“Several south Bengal districts are likely to experience light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning on Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated areas might witness gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. Gusty winds between 40 and 50 kmph are expected along with rain in Kolkata as well,” weather office said.

The MeT office also said that while daytime maximum temperatures remain slightly below normal, minimum night temperatures have risen significantly, leading to increased humidity and discomfort during the day.