Nor’westers, rain & hailstorm lash North Bengal dists

Darjeeling/ Jalpaiguri: Overnight rainfall and Nor’westers in North Bengal have brought relief from soaring temperatures. However, it has also caused damage in various areas of Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district. Sandakphu, the highest point of West Bengal, witnessed rain and hailstorm.



“It rained heavily in

Sandakphu followed by hailstorm. The hail accumulated on the ground,” stated Chandan Pradhan, president, Singhalila Landrover Owners’ Association.

Sandakphu, located at an altitude of 11,930 ft, is the highest point of West Bengal. It is also a world famous tourist destination with breathtaking views of Mount Everest, Mount Kanchenjunga and is a famous sunrise viewing spot as well.

On Saturday night, as many as 6,830 houses were damaged by the storm and hailstorm in the five Gram Panchayats under Nagrakata block.

A large number of trees have also been uprooted. Electric poles were also impacted. Many areas are without electricity and even facing a shortage of drinking water. Around 2,100 houses were damaged in Chamaguri GP; 2,000 in Luksan GP; 1,200 in Sulkapara GP; 550 in Angarabhasha GP and 500 houses were damaged in No. 2 Angarabhasha Gram Panchayat.

Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar also witnessed rainfall since Saturday night. The temperature in the area has dropped by around 12°C.

An alert has been issued for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall on Sunday in the five districts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar.