‘Nor’Wester to continue for next 48 hrs’

kolkata: Bengal districts received rainfall and thunderstorm along with a gusty wind measuring 30-40 kmph on Thursday afternoon that brought the temperature down by a few notches. People in South Bengal districts have been witnessing hot and humid conditions since the past few days.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore issued an orange alert saying that several districts both in North and South Bengal will receive thundershowers, lightning and gusty wind measuring 40-50 kmph. The Nor’Wester situation will continue for the next 48 hours. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad will receive rainfall in the next two days, MeT office said.

Thursday’s rain brought respite to the city dwellers. The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore on Wednesday already predicted thunderstorms in various districts of Bengal during the afternoon and evening hours.

City registered its lowest temperature at 28.1 degree Celsius while on Wednesday the highest temperature stood at 35.4

degree Celsius.

A senior weather official pointed out that various parts of South Bengal will also witness moderate rainfall along with a strong breeze towards the evening in the next couple of days. “Thunderstorms and moderate rainfall along with gusty winds are likely to occur over the districts of Bengal in the next 48 hours,” said the MeT officials. Thunderstorms and lightning may continue in various pockets of South Bengal till Sunday.

Several parts of Nadia, Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas and Hooghly received thundershowers.

A strong wind also swept through different districts. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that scattered rainfall and thunderstorms would continue in various South Bengal districts. The MeT office had also predicted that there was a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in several districts during the evening time in the next couple of days. It had also forecast that the intensity of rainfall will increase from Thursday.

“Some parts of South Bengal may also witness a strong breeze measuring around 30-50 kmph in the next couple of days,” the MeT office issued an alert saying that in some places there may be incidents of lightning.

There were few incidents of felling of trees reported across South Bengal. An auto-rickshaw was damaged in North 24-Parganas Barasat when a tree fell on it.

Incidentally, Kolkata witnessed a wind measuring around 84 kmph on Monday.

A wind accompanied with rains hit the city and the districts like Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan.