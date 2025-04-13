Nor’wester leaves behind trail of damage in North Bengal dists

Raiganj, Balurghat, Cooch Behar: A powerful storm struck the Peerojpur, Karnajora and Kamlabri areas under Raiganj Police Station in North Dinajpur district late Saturday night, causing extensive damage to homes and crops, leaving behind a trail of destruction. More than 100 huts collapsed and numerous others sustained partial damage. Two residents were injured and are currently receiving treatment at Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.

Serefa Khatun, a housewife from Peerojpur, recounted the harrowing experience: “Around 3 am, a sudden storm hit our locality. Our cowshed and tin roofs were blown away. My husband and mother-in-law were injured when a tin sheet fell on them. They have been admitted to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. A significant portion of standing maize in our fields has also been destroyed. We seek assistance from the administration to rebuild our homes with concrete structures.”

Kingshuk Maity, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Raiganj, confirmed the damage: “Several houses have been affected by the storm. Maize crops in the fields at Peerojpur, Karnajora and Kamlabri regions have been damaged. We have instructed our block-level officers to prepare a detailed damage assessment report. Necessary relief materials have been distributed among the storm victims.”

A thunderstorm swept across Cooch Behar district on Saturday night causing severe damage to property and infrastructure.

In Ward 15 of Cooch Behar town, at least five houses were damaged after trees and electric poles collapsed due to the storm. The power supply in the area was disrupted, adding to the distress of the residents.

Meanwhile, in the South Nalgi Wari area under Mathabhanga’s Shikarpur Gram Panchayat, eight more houses were reported damaged. In Ichchha Ganj, a warehouse was also destroyed by the storm.

Local resident Jai Chand Das, whose house was among those damaged, said: “The storm hit late at night and completely destroyed at least eight houses, including mine. The estimated loss is in lakhs.”

District authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage and have begun relief and restoration work in the affected areas. The devastating Nor’wester struck Gangarampur block of South Dinajpur late Saturday night, damaging houses, uprooting trees and electric poles. Areas like Phulbari and Palsha in Uday Gram Panchayat were the worst hit. Power supply remains disrupted in many parts.

Affected residents have taken shelter in neighbours’ homes. Panchayat head Asit Baran Kundu visited the site and assured support. Meanwhile, early Sunday rainwater submerged the Teor-Thakurpura road in Hili block due to poor drainage near NH-512. Locals blame encroachment and blocked drains for the crisis. Commuters face serious difficulties, with repeated accidents and waterlogged roads. Residents demand urgent government intervention.