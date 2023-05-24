Nor’wester hits state; 2 dead in lightning strike in Malda

kolkata: Two people died while two children were injured in Malda’s Manickchawk on Tuesday afternoon after they were struck by lightning.



Nor’wester hit several South and North Bengal districts with scattered and isolated rainfall in some pockets. Trees fell in various South Bengal districts including the city.

The MeT office said that a wind measuring around 72 kmph swept through the north-west regions of Dum Dum. Though the wind did not last more than a minute. Another wind measuring around 78 kmph hit the north-west region of Alipore which also lasted for less than a minute.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of both South and North Bengal in the next couple of days particularly in the evening hours. There may be hailstorms in some pockets as well. Orange alert has been issued for both North and South Bengal districts. IMD Kolkata said: “Due to a possible formation of cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and adjoining area on May 23 and due to strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, enhanced thunderstorms with lightning activity will occur in various districts.”

Weather office said that people may get a little respite from heat in the next couple of days as there is a possibility of thundershowers in various districts. On Thursday and Friday, there may be thunderstorms along with strong winds measuring around 40-50 kmph.