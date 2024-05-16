Nor’wester damages roof at Kavi Nazrul Metro Station

Kolkata: A nor’wester on Monday blew away a 40-metre section of the roof at Kavi Nazrul Metro Station. Even ten days after the incident, repairs have not been made. The broken section of the station’s roof remains in disrepair and a new roof has not been installed.



Commuters are forced to wait for the Metro on the platform, exposed to the sun and rain, increasing the risk of accidents. An escalator located directly below the damaged roof has been closed for passenger safety.

According to Metro authorities, the roof on the Metro station platform is made of high-quality fiber that is not manufactured anywhere in Bengal; it must be sourced from other states.

The maintenance and oversight of the Metro fall under the responsibility of the Metro Rail authorities. When purchasing new materials, they must be procured from the company that has the tender. Once the roof is delivered, Metro officials will inspect it for fitness. Due to these regulations, the damaged roof has not yet been replaced, as stated by Metro authorities.