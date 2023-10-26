North wind: Mercury to dip in next 2 to 3 days, says MeT

Mercury will drop in the next 2-3 days as cold north wind will continue to flow towards South Bengal. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that there will be uninterrupted flow of the north wind after Cyclone Hamoon has made the landfall in coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The weather office said that there is no possibility of thundershowers in the state as the cyclone had already struck the coastal region of Bangladesh in early hours of Wednesday.

The cyclone, which brought heavy rain and strong wind along with it, weakened in the next couple of hours. For the first time since 2018, India is witnessing twin cyclonic storms. After Cyclone Tej in the Arabian Sea, another cyclonic system developed in the Bay of Bengal.

The MeT department had confirmed that the deep depression in Bay of Bengal intensified into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm.’ Named Hamoon by Iran, this cyclone means marshlands in Persian language. States along the northeast region in India witnessed heavy to very heavy rains.

According to the weather office prediction, mercury will drop at least by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next two-three days.

People in various South Bengal districts will witness comparatively cold weather in the morning and evening hours. There is no prediction of rainfall yet in Kolkata. However, the sky will remain partially cloudy in some parts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours. City on Wednesday morning witnessed its lowest temperature at 24.3 degree Celsius while the highest temperature was registered at 29.6 degree Celsius.

Several districts in South Bengal particularly in the coastal regions received light rainfall on Nabami and Dashami. The temperature remained just below normal during puja days. The Alipore MeT office had earlier predicted a possible change in weather in South Bengal districts from Nabami.