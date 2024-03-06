North Suburban Hospital in city gets digital X-Ray and auto-analyser machines

In a bid to upgrade the infrastructure of the North Suburban Hospital in North Kolkata, a digital X-Ray machine and an autoanalyser machine were installed on Wednesday using MLA and CSR funds.

Speaking at the inauguration, which was also attended by Chandrima Bhattacharya, MoS, Health department of state government, Trinamool MLA of Cossipore-Belgachia Constituency and deputy mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Atin Ghosh said: “Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took initiatives to develop several hospitals in the state. Her priority was tertiary and multi-speciality healthcare. Number of hospitals increased by three times in the districts. The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is now among the top 10 in the country.”

He added: “North Suburban Hospital, what was once a hospital to feel proud about, especially for Cossipore-Belgachia and Baranagar people, had come to near closure after years of mismanagement. In the 2021 Assembly elections, people of the constituency demanded that it be revamped with upgradation of infrastructure. We started work but internal administration was in a poor state. As a MMIC of KMC’s health department I tried to rope in CSR funds. Two corporate groups, Orbit and Merlin showed interest. They donated Rs 12 lakh and three lakhs, respectively. However, work still could not be started due to administration problems.” Ghosh highlighted: “Finally, when a digital X-Ray machine was installed, there was not enough funds with Rogi Kalyan Samiti to buy the computerised system with it. I contributed from my MLA fund. Now, X-rays can be done here while about 37 types of blood tests can be conducted using the auto-analyser machine.”He said now that the machines are installed the RG Kar Medical College needs to ensure there are orthopaedic doctors to make use of the X-Ray machine while need for human resources support is required. “The developed infrastructure will also help take load off RG Kar Hospital,” Ghosh said.