North & South Malda candidates meet dist Trinamool leaders

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates for the upcoming Parliamentary elections for both North and South Malda seats, Prasun Banerjee and Shahnawaz Ali Raihan, took part in a meeting with the district leaders of the party to chalk out the roadmap for campaigning in their concerned constituencies on Wednesday. The BJP have declared their candidates for these two seats though Congress and CPI(M) are yet to do so. In this context, both the candidates, Banerjee and Raihan, have started their extensive campaigning at their respective places. To have an inclusive participation of all the district leaders into the venture, the meeting was organised by the party leadership in the district. Banerjee has remained the Superintendent of Police in Malda for a few years and his administrative experiences in Malda is an asset for the party to snatch the North Malda seat by TMC from BJP. Giving up his remaining 6 years of police service, Banerjee leaped into the poll battle for the Trinamool Congress and expressed his intention to uproot BJP from his constituency.

On the other hand, Raihan is the son of Kaliachak, an area affected by Ganga erosion, and has come from London to fight the poll battle. He is also a strong critic of NRC and CAA which seem to influence a large part of South Malda seat inhabited by people from Muslim community into his favour.

Almost all the leaders of the Trinamool Congress from the district, including chairman Samar Mukherjee, district president Abdur Rahim Boxi, secretary state committee Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury and other Sabhadhipatis, Sabhapatis of various bodies and party organisations attended the meeting. BJP candidates Khagen Murmu and Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury from North and South Malda seats respectively have also started their campaign by writing on walls and having meetings at different places of their concerned constituencies. Boxi said: “We have two intellectual candidates in the district for the 2 seats. All of us have unanimously welcomed both of them heartily and are fighting unitedly against the opposition parties.”

“The BJP with such laws and other activities is trying to malign the basic texture of the country. The only way to stop them is to vote for TMC and we have no doubt of the win of the 2 seats in Malda,” both Banerjee and Raihan said.