North Sikkim: 64 tourists evacuated

Mangan: With weather conditions providing a favourable window, the evacuation process of stranded tourists in Chungthang began on Monday morning in Mangan district. As many as 64 tourists were evacuated on Monday.



With coordination of the district administration officials from the Police department, forest, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, local Panchayats and volunteers managed to evacuate nine tourists in the first batch on Monday. The tourists were brought in via Toong and Naga.

“Log bridges have been created over slides to facilitate foot movement and where roads are motorable, vehicles are being used for transhipment, provided by the Motor Vehicle Division under the Transport department. Essentials like food and water, safety of the tourists and coordination between all resulted in the successful evacuation,” informed Hem Kumar Chettri, District Magistrate, Mangan. As many as 55 tourists were evacuated in the second batch and reached Mangan at around 6:00 pm on Monday. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) mobilised significant manpower and machinery to restore connectivity. BRO successfully reinstated vital connectivity between Chungthang and Mangan via the recently constructed bridge at Toong over the Teesta River.

The DM further stated that if the weather turns favourable on Tuesday, tourists will be evacuated through air. For this, 6 MI helicopters are on standby at Bagdogra.