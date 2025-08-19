North Kolkata: Swami Vivekananda’s neighbourhood Puja turns 100

KOLKATA: In 1926, Atindra Nath Bose with the support of Swami Vivekananda’s brother, Mahendranath Dutta, started Durga Puja at Simla Byayam Samity. Bose was the first to introduce ‘Sarbojanin Durgotsav’ in Bengal, a concept which today has attained a global significance. Later, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was directly involved with this Puja and even became the president in 1939. This year, this iconic Durga Puja in North Kolkata is turning 100 and the organisers are making all efforts to make it a grand success. Following the century-old tradition, this year, too, Simla Byayam Samity will have a ‘sabeki’ Durga idol and Padma Shri-winning sculptor Sanatan Rudra Pal is in-charge of this Puja.

In North Kolkata, another Puja, Chorbagan Sarbojonin has also attained fame for their innovative presentations. In its 90th year, the organisers have opted for the theme ‘Srotoshinni’. Conceptualised and designed by Subrata Mridha, this Puja pandal will be adorned with the lights of Tollywood’s ace cinematographer Premendu Bikas Chaki.

Meanwhile, in South Kolkata, Hazra Park Durgotsab steps into its 83rd year. Established in 1942 under the vision of Subhas Chandra Bose, then Mayor of Kolkata Corporation, the Puja was conceived to embrace the marginalised who had long been excluded from mainstream celebrations. From its early beginnings at Padmapukur to finding a permanent home at Hazra Park, the Puja has grown in scale while staying true to its

founding ideals.

This year, Hazra Park Durgotsab’s theme is ‘Drishtikon’. State agriculture minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay was present along with artist Biman Saha to unveil the theme

on Monday. The theme explores colour not only as a visual delight but also as a profound language of self-expression. “With ‘Drishtikon’, we want people to look beyond the obvious, to see how colour shapes not just the Goddess’s form but our very way of thinking,” said Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park

Durgotsab Committee.