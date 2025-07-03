North Kolkata Puja explores AI’s impact on human lives

KOLKATA: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a fantasy. It’s a reality. For some, it might still seem distant, but brace yourself: AI is coming after your job and will reshape lives. Bill Gates predicted that only three types of jobs will survive the AI takeover. Studies have found that AI is also impacting human decision-making. This year, Jagat Mukherjee Park Durga Puja is all set to explore the large-scale impact of AI on human lives. “Is AI a boon or a bane?” — that is the theme of this prominent North Kolkata Puja committee. A brainchild of Subal Pal, this Puja pandal will explore AI to the fullest.

“We remember when everyone thought computers would make humans redundant. But we adapted to the technology. AI is reshaping our lives and the pandal will definitely give devotees a glimpse of the hi-tech future,” said Pal. Last year, Jagat Mukherjee Park’s theme of a miniature underwater Metro station was a hit among pandal hoppers.

Meanwhile, IB Block Salt Lake Durga Puja committee continues to surprise devotees with its theme every year. In 2025, they are all set to transform the pandal into a replica of Dubai City. With lasers and light shows, pandal hoppers will be transported to Dubai, a city that never sleeps. And yes, there will be a Burj Khalifa too.

‘Desire’ is the theme of the AB Block Salt Lake Durga Puja committee. Recently, the members held the Khuti Puja with much aplomb.