North-East Frontier Rly launches 2 summer spl trains from NJP Stn

siliguri: North-East Frontier Railway launched two summer special trains from New Jalpaiguri Railway Station (NJP) to reduce the passenger rush during the summer holidays. The trains will operate between NJP - Howrah- NJP and NJP - Sealdah – NJP till the month of June.



The tourism industry is hopeful that these trains will help in boosting tourism in this region.

“Darjeeling is a favourite hill destination for tourists. There are long waiting lists for the train tickets. These two additional trains will help tourists get confirmed tickets. Therefore, more tourists will come to this region,” said Debashish Maitra, president of Eastern Himalayan Travel and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN).

Currently, a total of 16 trains are running on the NJP - Kolkata route. With the mercury soaring in South Bengal there is a rush to the Hills. Most of the tourists prefer travelling by train. This is creating a ticket crunch.

“In order to reduce the rush, these special trains have been started. Passengers who are on the waiting list for other trains on these routes can avail this facility,” said Sabyasachi Dey, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North East Frontier Railway.

According to Railways, 03027 Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Summer Special train will run on Wednesdays from April 19 to June 28.

It departs from Howrah station at 11:40 pm and reaches New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 am the next day.

From NJP the train will be available on Thursdays only. It departs from New Jalpaiguri at 12:15 pm and reaches Howrah at 11:30 pm on the same day. This train has a total of 21 compartments including AC 1st class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general class compartments.

Another, train No. 03103 Sealdah - New Jalpaiguri Summer Special, will run from April 22 to June 24. It will leave Sealdah at 11:40 pm every Saturday and will reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 am the next day. Return timings 03104 New Jalpaiguri - Sealdah train will run every Sunday from April 23 to June 25.

It will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 12:15 pm and will reach Sealdah at 11:50 pm on the same day. This train will have a total of 19 compartments including AC 1st class, AC 2-tier and AC 3-tier seats.