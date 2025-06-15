North Dum Dum: 3 held for shootout outside bar

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested in connection with the shootout that took place in front of a bar in Mathkal area of North Dum Dum late Friday night, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place when the bar manager, identified as Pintu Rudra, was returning home to Sodepur. It was learnt that Rudra was intercepted in front of the bar, situated near the Belghoria Expressway, by a group of men. One of them reportedly fired three rounds at him. One bullet struck Rudra in the abdomen and he collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely.

He was rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, from where Rudra was shifted to a private hospital on the EM Bypass. After registering an FIR on charges of attempt to murder, grievous hurt and relevant sections of the Arms Act, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and spotted the accused persons.

Police claimed that the shootout was the outcome of a brawl over the serving of liquor after a certain time at the bar. Irked over the matter, the accused persons identified as Bittu Das of West Ravindranagar, Dumdum, with his friends Sujit De alias Beta and Gopal Biswas, shot the manager.