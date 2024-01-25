North Dinajpur ZP to revive closed milk processing unit

Raiganj: The authorities of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad have initiated a move to revive the closed Kulik Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd. (KCMPUL) at Karnajora in North Dinajpur.



Recently, the District Magistrate visited the site. Renovation of the boundary wall and cleaning of the closed premises had ensued with the visit.

The Zilla Parishad authorities will hold a meeting to finalise plans for the revival.

KCMPUL was set up around 20 years ago near Raiganj on the Balurghat State Highway at

Karnajora. This unit produced milk, cheese and ghee under the brand name ‘Kulik’.

The milkmen under the cooperative society would supply milk to this unit. Around three years ago the unit closed down. Sukanta Roy, the Managing Director of KCMPUL said: “Milk and milk products of this unit are in great demand.

The authorities of Zilla Parishad recently visited the site and have decided to restart production. The renovation work in the project premise has started. Very soon we will have a meeting to work out a definitive road map for its revival.”

“Some entrepreneurs have shown interest to invest in this project. We hope that it will be possible to restart the unit soon,” added Krishna Kalyani, Raiganj MLA.