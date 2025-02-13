North Dinajpur ZP Bhaban construction begins in Kolkata

Raiganj: The North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad (ZP) has commenced the construction of the much-awaited Uttar Dinajpur Zilla Parishad Bhaban at Kasba, Kolkata. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Pampa Paul, Sabhadhipati of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, on Tuesday afternoon.

The total estimated cost of the building is over Rs 5 crore, with Rs 2.9 crore already sanctioned from the Zilla Parishad fund for the first phase of construction. The remaining amount will be allocated in subsequent phases to ensure the timely completion of the project. The new Bhaban is expected to benefit the residents of North Dinajpur district significantly. Everyday, hundreds of people from the district’s nine blocks travel to Kolkata for healthcare, education and business purposes. Due to the lack of affordable accommodation, many end up spending large sums on hotels, with some even falling victim to fraud. This building will provide lodging facilities at reasonable rates, addressing a long-standing demand of the residents. Pampa Paul stated: “With the objective of providing affordable lodging facilities for our district’s residents, we have started constructing the Uttar Dinajpur Zilla Parishad Bhaban. In the first phase, Rs 2.9 crore has been allocated and the remaining amount will be released soon.”

Once completed, the building will offer safe and budget-friendly accommodations for visitors, alleviating their financial burden and ensuring a more convenient stay in Kolkata. The initiative has been widely appreciated by the residents of North Dinajpur district, who have long awaited such a facility.