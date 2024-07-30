North Dinajpur ZP allots Rs 16.35L for beautification of picnic spot

Raiganj: North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad has allocated Rs 16.35 lakh for the beautification of a picnic spot at Udd Pukur of Bishnupur in Hemtabad. They have a plan to erect a high mast light pole; construction of a Paver Block road and setting up rest-sheds for the picnickers.



Udd Pukur is located near Malan, near the Indo-Bangladesh Border in Hemtabad. The presence of trees and vines in this place attracts picnickers. In absence of road and light the picnickers face difficulties. The ZP has granted this fund for the development of infrastructure of the picnic spot including electricity and road construction.

Maklesha Khatun, Zilla Parishad member of Bishnupur said: “People from different places of our district visit Udd Pukur in winter for picnics.

The place is pitch dark after sunset without electricity. There are no rest sheds for the visitors. The ZP is providing funds for development of this spot. Local residents will also be benefitted as more tourists would boost the

local economy.”

Pampa Paul, Sabhadhipati of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad said: “Every year in the months of December and January hundreds of picnickers visit Udd Pukur. To beautify the place and provide better infrastructure we have granted Rs 16.35 lakh funds from Border Area Development Programme (BADP). The construction work will start soon.”