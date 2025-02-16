North Dinajpur wins gold at Skoch Awards

Raiganj: The North Dinajpur district administration has been honoured with the prestigious Gold award in the Governance category at the Skoch Awards for its innovative “Gyanalay” initiative. The project, aimed at creating joyful learning spaces for children, has introduced 100 model schools with modern facilities across the district.

According to officials, the initiative focuses on upgrading the infrastructure of existing primary schools to transform them into model schools. Each Gram Panchayat will have at least one such facility. The revamped schools feature 75-inch interactive smart boards, internet-enabled classrooms, libraries with curated books, and innovative teaching aids. The schools also emphasize holistic development, with walls adorned with vibrant educational paintings, kitchen gardens, medicinal plant gardens and extensive plantations in the premises. Hygienic toilets and fresh drinking water facilities ensure a clean and safe environment for students.

District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena stated: “We are steadfast in bringing smiles to our children by creating transformative changes in education. So far, we have introduced 100 Gyanalay centers and plan to extend this initiative to all primary schools in the district soon.The success of the programme, credited to the combined efforts of administrative officials, school staff, teachers and local parents, has made North Dinajpur a benchmark in educational innovation, earning it the well-deserved Skoch Award recognition.”