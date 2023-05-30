North Dinajpur to get govt nursing college

raiganj: A government-run nursing college will be constructed in the North Dinajpur district for the first time. The authorities of Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital of North Dinajpur district recently received the approval of the state for the construction of a nursing college.



The officials of district administration already marked a one-and-a-half acre of land at Abdulghata beside the second campus of the medical college for building the college. The authorities of the medical college and officials of district administration sent the detailed land report to the state government. The building work will begin as soon as the fund is received.

In 2018 Raiganj district hospital was upgraded to Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital. However, the hospital was short of nursing staff, and as a solution, the Chief Minister instructed to open some nursing colleges in the state.

According to the officials of district administration, the state health officials mentioned the requirement of at least one-and-a-half acres of land for the proposed nursing college.

Land is marked at Abdulghata beside Kulik River close to Raiganj town for the building of the college. Reportedly a team from the state Health department will visit the proposed site of the nursing college next week.

The assistant superintendent of Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital, Avik Maity said: “Initially a four-year B.Sc programme will start with 100 students in this nursing college. Later, the M.Sc programme will be introduced. This college will be set up with both Central and state funds.

The superintendent of the college and hospital, Priyankar Roy said: “We received the approval of the state government for the construction of a nursing college. A total of five medical colleges in the state got this approval for the building of nursing colleges. Our medical college is one of them.”