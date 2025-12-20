North Dinajpur to add classrooms in 37 primary schools

Raiganj: With the aim of improving infrastructure in primary schools, the North Dinajpur District Primary School Council has decided to construct additional classrooms in 37 schools across the district. The project, to be implemented under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme, will involve an expenditure of Rs 4.44 crore.

According to sources, several primary schools in North Dinajpur district have been facing an acute shortage of classrooms for a long time. Due to lack of proper infrastructure, students in some schools are compelled to attend classes in open spaces or under trees in the school premises. In many cases guardians are reportedly opting to admit their children in private schools because of inadequate facilities in government schools.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to introduce Class V in 54 primary schools in North Dinajpur district from the 2026 academic session. The new class will be added in 12 schools, including Raiganj Girls FP School, Halalpur FP School, Sariabad FP School, Khari Sariaba FP School, Maharaja Haat FP School, Arthagram FP School, Deep Nagar FP School, Kashimpur FP School, Bisahar FP School, Bura Kamad FP School, Dumuria FP School, and Anantapur FP School in Raiganj block. Class V will also be introduced in 42 schools across the remaining eight blocks of the district. The move is aimed at easing the growing pressure on high schools and ensuring a smoother transition from primary to secondary education.

Gauranga Chauhan, the teacher incharge of Raiganj Girls FP school said: “It is good news for both students and guardians. Now the students will have no difficulties in getting admission in class V. Our district education officials have already decided to construct some additional classrooms in many primary schools of the district which will add more muscle to our primary education.”

Najimuddin Ali, chairman of the District Primary School Council, North Dinajpur stated: “Additional classrooms will be constructed in 37 primary schools across the district on a priority basis.

The project will be implemented with an allocation of Rs 4.44 crore under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme. Construction agencies have already started work and students are expected to get the benefit of the new classrooms within the next four months. The state government has also decided to upgrade 54 primary schools from Class IV to Class V in the district.”