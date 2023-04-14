North Dinajpur: TMC’s dist panel announced

raiganj: The new Trinamool Congress district committee has been announced for North Dinajpur.



The committee comprises 67 members. Kanaialal Agarwal and Sachin Singha Roy continue as district president and Chairman of the committee respectively.

District TMC president Kanaialal Agarwal announced the name of the committee members on Friday. New generation leaders like Mehtaab Chowdhury, who is the son of Abdul Karim Chowdhury, has been also included in the district committee. Veteran leader and MLA Abdul Karim Chowdhury has been included as District Core Committee member of TMC along with all the nine MLAs of the district and other chiefs of different branch organisations. Sandip Biswas, will be the spokesman for TMC in North Dinajpur.