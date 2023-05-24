North Dinajpur student stands second in Bengal

Districts of North Bengal have fared well in Higher Secondary exams with students securing high ranks. Many students from North Bengal have excellent scores thereby jointly securing the top ten slots in the State.

Abu Sama, a student of Ramkrishnapur PDGM High School (HS) of Chakulia of North Dinajpur district obtained a total 495 marks and secured 2nd rank in the state merit list of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education this year. Abu is a student of arts stream.

He is a resident of Nishindra village in Chakulia of North Dinajpur district. His father Md Jahiruddin is a farmer and his mother Nasirun Nesa is a house wife.

Abu said: “In future I want to study English and want to crack the UPSC examinations. Apart from studying, I like travelling.” The Headmaster of Ramkrishnapur PDM High School (HS) Bikky Dutta said, Abu is a meritorious hardworking student.

Pratusha Dam of Islampur Girls High school and Pushpita Modak of Sarala Sundari High Schoolof Kaliaganj of North Dinajpur district secured 9th and 10th position in the state merit list respectively. Pratusha obtained a total of 488 while Puspita scored 487. Both of them are arts students and want to be professors in future.

Four students from South Dinajpur district have made it to the top ten. Anasuya Saha and Shreya Mallick from Balurghat LMAU School scored 494 marks out of 500 and ranked third in the top ten merit list. Srijita Basak from Dangarhat High School in Kumarganj block got 493 marks and secured fourth position in the merit list. Saptak Das from Balurghat High School bagged 489 marks and ranked eighth in the same list. Both Anasuya and Shreya want to take up teaching in future. Saptak wants to be a doctor.

4 students from the Alipurduar District secured top 10 ranking in the State. Piyali Das, a student of Kamakhyaguri Girls High School secured 3rd position in the state by scoring 494 marks in humanities. Piyali resides in the Brojerkuthi area. Her father, Niteswar Das, runs a small jewelry shop, while her mother, Nilima Das is an ICDS helper.

Piyali state: “I aspire to pursue higher studies in political science in Kolkata, as I have a keen interest in foreign affairs. My ultimate goal is to work in the field of foreign affairs.”

Saheli Ahmed, a student of Kamakhyaguri Girls High School in Alipurduar, secured 6th rank while Sandip Ghosh from Mc William Higher Secondary School in Alipurduar secured 7th position. Another remarkable achievement came from Mallika Debnath of Mahakalguri Girls High School secured 10th rank.

Malda district has three students in the top ten. Debangana Das, a student of Malda Barlow Girls High School, has bagged the joint 9th position in the state.

Trina Purkayastha, another student of Barlow Girls High School, secured 487 marks and stood 10th. Sayantan Sarkar, a student of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, also scored 487 marks to secure the joint tenth position in the state in science stream.

In the higher secondary exams, five students from the Cooch Behar district have made it to the top 10. Chayan Barman, a student of Jenkins School in Cooch Behar, secured the sixth place with a score of 491 in the science stream. He aspires to become a doctor in the future.

Pranab Barman from Mekhliganj Higher Secondary School with a score of 488, secured ninth position. Amjad Hossain, a student of Premerdanga Dewan Burman High School, also obtained 488 marks and also came 9th. Swagata Chakraborty, a student at Suniti Academy School scored 487 to secure 10th position. Vikram Barman of Nishiganj Nishimoyi High School also scored 487 to rank 10th.

Three students from the Jalpaiguri district have ranked from the Jalpaigur district. Ankur Roy, a student of Dhupguri Bairatiguri High school in Jalpaiguri, stood 6th with 491 marks. He has already cracked the NDA exam.

Samayaita Dasgupta from Sunitibala Sadar Girls High School with a score of 487secured 10th position. Suchetana Jana, of the same school, also obtained 487 marks and claimed the tenth position.

Two students from Siliguri secured ranks in the top 10. Utsha Kundu, a student of Siliguri Netaji Girls’ High School scoring 491 out of 500 in humanities secured 6th rank. She wants to crack the UPSC exams to become an IAS officer.

Shirin Alam, a student of Siliguri Girls’ High School in the humanities stream scored 489 and stood 8th.

“Kalimpong district ranked 3rd highest in total pass percentage in the State in the HS examinations 2023. Out of 3370 students appearing, 94.27 per cent cleared the examination,” stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.