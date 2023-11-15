North Dinajpur: Specially-abled students celebrate ‘Bhai Phonta’ with great fervour

A special ‘Bhai Phonta’ was organised with great fervour by specially-abled students at Suryadaya, a government-run residential home in Karnajora of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday.

The girls with the assistance of the teachers made all the arrangements for the festival. They anointed the forehead of the boys. Through sign language, they wished for a long life for their brothers. The boys were clearly overjoyed with the ‘phonta’ from the sisters.

About 11 girls and 15 boys stay in separate hostels at Suryadaya, the home for the speech and hearing impaired students.

At home they are taught how to communicate with others using sign language and gestures. The teachers teach them with great patience. The home authorities also organise different festivals in home premises with the students.

Every year during Durga Puja, the students with their teachers visit different Puja pandals in Raiganj and have a special lunch in some restaurant. Partha Sarathi Das, the principal of Suryaday said: “The girls plucked flowers, collected Durba and prepared sandal paste.”

The ‘Bhai Phonta’ spread consisted of Luchi, Suji and sweets. “Members of different social welfare organisations visited our home to witness the celebration of ‘Bhai Phonta’. They also blessed the students,” added D