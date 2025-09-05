North Dinajpur: Several archeological artifacts handed over to state Directorate

Raiganj: With the initiative of District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena, a large number of archaeological artifacts collected over the years from different parts of North Dinajpur have finally been handed over to the Directorate of Archaeology of the state government. The step was taken with the active support of the District Information and Cultural Office and Raiganj Police District.

According to official sources, police had recovered several invaluable relics during the past few years from various areas, including Raiganj, Kaliyaganj, Hemtabad, Itahar and Karandighi. The findings included six idols of Lord Vishnu, one idol of the Sun God, one of Baraha Avatar and another of Goddess Mahishmardini. However, in the absence of proper storage facilities, these priceless artifacts had been kept at different police stations where they were reportedly at risk of damage. Recognising the importance of preserving such historical assets, the district administration initiated the process of formally transferring them to the state archaeological authority.

Subham Chakraborty, District Information and Cultural Officer, said: “These relics need proper care for the study of our history and heritage.

With the initiative of the District Magistrate and the cooperation of Raiganj Police District, we successfully handed them to the Directorate of Archaeology. They will now be preserved and displayed at the district museum in Karnajora, which will be immensely helpful for students and research scholars.”