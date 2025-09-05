North Dinajpur : Seating crisis in schools leaves students on the floor

Raiganj: Thousands of students in government-run primary schools across North Dinajpur district are struggling to study in the absence of benches. With no proper seating arrangements, many children are forced to sit on the floor or ground during lessons, hampering their education and overall learning environment.

According to reports, more than 80 per cent of the schools in the district face an acute shortage of benches.

The District Primary School Council has already sought funds exceeding Rs 37 crore for procuring around 30,000 benches to cover 1456 primary schools spread across 17 circles of the district.

Gautam Paul, headmaster of Kasba Free Primary School in Raiganj, highlighted the dire situation in his institution and said: “Our school has 179 students, but due to lack of benches, most of them sit on the floor while learning. We still need at least 45 benches.

The matter has been reported to both the Sub-Inspector and District Inspector of schools.”

The All Bengal Primary Teachers’ Association also expressed concern over the issue. Nirmal Bose, district secretary of the association, stated: “From a recent survey, we found that more than 80 per cent of the schools in North Dinajpur are facing bench shortages.

This is directly affecting children’s studies and in some cases, students are even dropping out of school.”

The Chairman of District Primary School Council Md. Nijamuddin Ali said: “We have already placed a requirement for 30,000 benches.

The proposal needs more than Rs 37 crore and we are optimistic of receiving the fund soon.”