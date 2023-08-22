North Dinajpur: Residents face difficulties in absence of GP board

Raiganj: The residents of different villages under Mustafanagar Gram Panchayat (GP) in Kaliyaganj of North Dinajpur district are facing difficulties because the board of Mustafanagar GP has not been constituted yet. On August 9, the district administration officials initiated a move to form the GP body but some miscreants pelted stones and hurled bombs in the premises of the Gram Panchayat office and the board formation was postponed till August 16.



However, even now, the situation for board formation is not conducive.

Satya Roy, a resident of Mustafanagar, said: “ In order to get any government facilities, we need certificates from the Panchayat members and the Pradhan of the GP. In the absence of the board, we are not getting the same. We are being deprived of different facilities. We want the administrative officials to constitute this GP board soon.”

Incidentally, in the 30-seat GP, the TMC had bagged 13, BJP 8, CPI(M) 2, Congress 3 and Independent 4. The president of Kaliyaganj TMC block Nitai Baisya said: “On August 9, some opposition members and Independents had decided to support TMC for the formation of the GP board. BJP-backed anti-socials started exploding bombs, so that the board could not be formed. Owing to this, the board formation was postponed.”

Delu Debsharma , Mandal Sabhapati of BJP of Mustafanagar said: “Anti-socials backed by the TMC hurled bombs so that we couldn’t form the board with the help of others.”

Prashanta Roy, BDO Kaliyaganj, said: “As soon as we get instructions from the district administration, the GP board in Mustafanagar will be formed.”