North Dinajpur Primary schools embrace organic kitchen gardens

Raiganj: In a pioneering move to enhance nutrition and promote sustainable practices, the District Primary School Council (DPSC) of North Dinajpur has initiated the development of organic kitchen gardens across primary schools with available space. The initiative aims to supply chemical-free vegetables for the midday meal programme, thereby improving the health and well-being of students.

The pilot project commenced at the DPSC office premises in Karnajora, Raiganj, where a variety of vegetables including gourds, bitter gourds, ladyfingers, chilies, onions, pumpkins and brinjals are being cultivated using organic manure.

These fresh vegetables are already being incorporated into the midday meals of nearby schools. As the project progresses, the DPSC plans to expand the kitchen garden model to more schools throughout the district, aiming to create a self-sustaining system that benefits both students’ health and their learning experiences.

Umesh Kumar Jha, the teacher in-charge of Halalpur Free Primary School, expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that the inclusion of organically grown vegetables has enriched the nutritional value of students’ meals.

DPSC Chairman Nijamuddin Ali highlighted that many primary schools in the district possess unused land, which is now being transformed into productive kitchen gardens.

He emphasised that both teachers and students are collaboratively involved in cultivating these gardens, fostering a sense of responsibility and connection to nature among the children.