North Dinajpur: Over 1,000 Cong, BJP members join TMC

Raiganj: More than 1,000 party members of the Congress and the BJP have joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in North Dinajpur’s Karandighi and Itahar regions. The development reflects a notable shift in the political landscape of North Dinajpur, potentially strengthening the TMC’s position in the region.

In Karandighi, Fajiruddin Seikh, a prominent Congress leader, along with more than 500 of his followers, switched allegiance to the TMC. The induction ceremony took place on Saturday night at Gopalpur, where Gautam Paul, the MLA of Karandighi, handed them the TMC flag. Paul praised Seikh’s integrity, stating: “Fajiruddin Seikh was an honest Congress leader. His joining TMC with his followers will make our organisation stronger in the region.”

Seikh cited the Congress party’s “inactivity” and expressed admiration for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s developmental initiatives as reasons for his move.

Similarly, in Itahar, approximately 500 BJP members, influenced by local MLA Mosaraf Hussen, joined the TMC. Their party joining event was held on Saturday evening at Banbol, where Kartik Das, President of the Itahar Block TMC Committee, welcomed the new members by presenting them with the party flag.