North Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri & Darjeeling cheer with sons of soil part of mission

Raiganj/ Jalpaiguri/ Darjeeling: Residents of North Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts are over the Moon as scientists from these regions were part of the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission team.



While Anuj Nandi of Islampur, North Dinajpur, took an active part in designing the camera for Chandrayaan-3, Kaushik Nag of Jalpaiguri was responsible for managing communication data during the lunar rover’s landing. Nirupam Sharma of Mirik was also part of the team.

Anuj is a resident of Ashrampara in Islampur. His father was a trader. He completed B.Sc from Raiganj University with honours in Physics and went onto completing Masters degree from Jadavpur University. Later, he joined ISRO as a scientist. Prava Rani Nandi, mother of Anuj, said: “We are very happy because our son was part of the team. Since childhood, he was meritorious, hardworking and very humble in nature. I had a talk with him last week. When he gets an opportunity, he calls me and enquires about my health.”

The Chairman of Islampur Municipality Kanaiyalal Agarwal said: “We are proud of Anuj Nandi. Being a resident of a small town like Islampur, he became world famous. Whenever he returns to Islampur, we will felicitate him.” Meanwhile, Jalpaiguri celebrated the success of Kaushik Nag. Papiya Pal, Jalpaiguri Municipal Chairperson, along with the Jalpaiguri district administration, visited Kaushik’s home to convey their well-wishes to his mother, Sonali Nag.

Kaushik is the son of the late Kalyan Nag, a resident of the Tarun Dal Club area in Ward No. 19 of Jalpaiguri Municipality. After schooling, he secured admission in the Computer Science department at Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College. Kaushik officially joined ISRO in 2018.

Reflecting on recent developments, Sonali Nag stated: “I spoke to my son four or five days ago. Since Wednesday afternoon, our entire family has been glued to the TV. Kaushik had called after the successful landing of Chandrayaan.”

Amitabha Roy, Principal of Jalpaiguri Engineering College, commented: “In addition to Kaushik, five other students from our college — Soumik Sarkhel, Niranjan Kumar, Mukunda Kumar Thakur, Amarnath Nandi, and Sujoy Dolui — are also participating in this ISRO mission.” There are celebrations in Mirik, especially in Nirupam Sharma’s house. “Nothing is impossible in the world. Hardwork and dedication can achieve anything. He always dreamed of joining ISRO, and he has done it,” said Vishwakavi Sharma, father of Nirupam Sharma.