North Dinajpur DM bags award for ‘blazing a trail’ on water conservation

Raiganj: Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate (DM) of North Dinajpur and seven other IAS officials of the country on National Civil Service Day, have been appreciated and awarded for their ‘blazing a trail’ on water conservation.



Surendra Kumar Meena was previously posted in Alipurduar district. During his stay in Alipurduar, he rejuvenated 233 waterbodies and excavated 151 new ponds which marked a milestone.

His hardwork and dedication towards serving the people was recognised by the Government of India on Sunday. The other IAS officials of the country who were also awarded include Mahender Singh Tawar of Utar Pradesh, Vikranth Raja of Puducherry, Krishna Bhaskar of Telangana, Suraj Kumar of Jharkhand, Shalini Agarwal of Gujarat, Dr T Arun of Puducherry and Raja Gopal Sunkara of Tamil Nadu.

“During my stay in Alipurduar, numerous development works were introduced with the participation of our officials and beneficiaries. Rejuvenation of 233 waterbodies and excavation of 151 new ponds brings a new hope to the district. Flora and fauna of the locality will be benefitted. Agriculture will have an ample scope for development. In North Dinajpur district, we have already achieved success in many respects. Rejuvenation and excavation of ponds have been planned. After the Parliamentary elections, work will start in full swing.”

Shankar Kundu, General Secretary of West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce, a trade body of both North and South Dinajpur districts, said: “His recognition is a matter of pride.”