North Dinajpur dist launches drive to register 30,000 unauthorised totos for safer transport

Raiganj: The North Dinajpur district administration has begun the process of bringing all unauthorised totos under official registration, following a directive from the state government. The initiative, which started on Thursday, aims to regularise thousands of battery-operated vehicles currently plying the roads without valid registration. The registration drive marks a major step toward regulating the growing number of totos in the district and ensuring safer, legal, and eco-friendly transportation for the public.

District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena convened a meeting on Wednesday afternoon with representatives of all political parties, trade unions, and transport officials to discuss the registration drive. Following the meeting, toto owners across the district began submitting online applications for temporary registration numbers.

According to administrative sources, there are nearly 30,000 unauthorized totos operating in different parts of the district. The state government’s decision to legalise their movement through temporary registration is being widely welcomed by both transport unions and drivers’ associations.

CITU district leader Nilkamal Saha said: “It was our long-standing demand to bring totos under government registration so that both the drivers and passengers remain safe. At last, the state government has recognised our demands.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Ramdev Sahani, president of North Dinajpur INTTUC, stated: “The state government has considered the hardships faced by toto owners who serve people daily. The decision to register them is truly commendable.”

Officials from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) confirmed that the online registration process has already begun. Toto owners can opt for temporary registration at Rs 1,140 for six months; Rs 1,740 for one year and Rs 2,240 for two years.

Sushnata Adhikari, regional transport officer of North Dinajpur, said: “Through trade union delegates, we have urged all toto owners to apply online for temporary registration for up to two years.

After applying, they will get an enrolment number. After this period, their vehicles will be converted into e-rickshaws using the Transport department’s VAHAN app.”