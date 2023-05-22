North Dinajpur dist admin plans to repair embankmaent along Kulick River in Raiganj

kolkata: The embankment of the Kulick River at Abdulghata in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district is in bad shape. The administration has plans to repair the embankment soon.



Over time the cracks in the embankment have enlarged into potholes. Residents of Abdulghata, Udaipur, Chanditola, Bamua and Bogram who commute over the embankment are finding it extremely difficult. The second campus of Raiganj Medical college is located close to the dam. Commuters to the medical

college were facing a major hurdle owing to the huge potholes. Recently Subrajit Mandal, BDO, Raiganj had reportedly inspected the embankment and assured of repairs of the embankment at the earliest.

A local resident Upendra Nath Barman said: “The second campus of Raiganj Medical College is in close proximity. With the Medical College

campus, the importance of the road on top of the embankment has become more important for us. The doctors and students of the medical

college use the embankment every day. More than five thousand residents use this road daily. Last year this embankment was repaired. However there are cracks and potholes now. If repairs do not take place, the embankment could collapse. We have made an appeal to the administration to construct a concrete road instead of the existing Kuccha mud road on the embankment.”

The Pradhan of Kamlabari-1 Gram Panchayat, Prashanta Das said: ”The condition of the embankment of Kulick river at Abdulghata is in bad shape as there are multiple cracks. The area has also turned accident prone. We have brought the matter to the notice of the district administration. Recently BDO Raiganj Subhrajit Mandal along with the block officials inspected the place and assured us that work will start soon.”