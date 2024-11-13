North Dinajpur dist admin initiates project to improve school infrastructure

Raiganj: In an ambitious effort to enhance the appeal of government-run primary schools, the district administration of North Dinajpur has initiated a large-scale project to improve school infrastructure and create vibrant learning environments for students. With a focus on attracting students to government schools, the initiative addresses a growing preference among parents for private schools offering modern amenities. As part of the first phase, 100 primary schools, one in each Gram Panchayat of the district, have been selected for development.

Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate of North Dinajpur, said: “Significant funding from various state government programmes has been allocated for this purpose. The first phase is nearing completion, with the second phase set to extend similar upgrades to additional schools. The upgraded facilities include “smart classrooms” equipped with interactive display boards and internet connectivity, allowing for engaging digital lessons.

The initiative also emphasises experiential learning, featuring innovative teaching and learning materials (TLM) with themes honouring renowned scientists and educators. To foster a green environment, schools will also establish plantations, kitchen gardens and medicinal gardens. Advanced sports and play facilities, along with updated toilet and drinking water amenities, are part of the new design. Libraries, book banks and an emphasis on promoting alumni culture aim to nurture a rich academic environment.”

The District Primary School Council notes that North Dinajpur hosts a total of 1,467 government-run free primary schools across nine blocks. With many private schools offering modern facilities, the district administration aims to make government schools equally attractive and competitive.

The new infrastructure is expected to encourage more parents to choose government schools for their children, ensuring quality education accessible to all.