North Dinajpur: BSF arrests 2, including Bangladeshi national

RAIGANJ: The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two criminals, including a Bangladeshi national from Chainagar Border Out Post in Hemtabad Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday.



The arrested criminals were identified as Sadiqul Islam, a resident of Bangladesh and Sofique Islam, a resident of Chakulia of

North Dinajpur.

BSF allegedly recovered some mobiles with SIM cards of Bangladesh and BD (Bangladeshi Taka) currency

from them.

Avijit Dutta, IC Hemtabad Police Station said that the BSF jawans arrested them after they entered the country from

Bangladesh illegally.