North Dinajpur: Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank starts doorstep banking service

raiganj: The officials of Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank(BGVB) introduced doorstep banking service to the customers under ‘Bank Sakhi Prokalpa’ in the North Dinajpur district.



The chairman of BGVB, Joseph Lawrence Tobius inaugurated this service from the office of Anabdadhara, a self-help group(SHG) at Karnajora in Raiganj on Saturday.

According to reports members of the SHG will be used for this service.

The doorstep bank service was introduced in a total of 100 branches of BGVB of North Dinajpur, Purulia, East Medinipur and

West Medinipur districts according to reports. Such service was introduced in 46 branches of the North Dinajpur district.

Under ‘Bank Sakhi Prokalpa’ the members of SHGs will be appointed to render this service to the customers.

They will assist people to withdraw and deposit money as well as opening a bank passbook without requiring them to visit the bank.

Tobius said: “Considering the facilities to the customers we decided to introduce ‘Bank Sakhi Prokalpa’ in the state.”

“The officials of Anandadhara or West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission extended their cooperation to us by making our endeavour successful. We have decided to introduce such doorstep service in the purview of our 645 branches. We have started this service in 100 branches. The customers will get such service in other branches soon,” he added.

The general manager of BGVB, R K Saha, and BDO Raiganj, Subhrajyoti Mandal were also present during the inauguration of the service