North Dinajpur: After 9 days, private buses resume services

raiganj: After nine days, the ongoing private buses strike in North Dinajpur district was lifted. The services resumed on Monday. Reportedly, the Uttar Dinajpur Bus and Minibus Owners Welfare Association and officials of district administration had a meeting on Sunday afternoon following which the strike was withdrawn.



The Secretary of Uttar Dinajpur Bus and Minibus Owners Welfare Association Plaban Pramanik said, “We had a meeting with the administration. In the meeting it was decided that the local buses to Siliguri will ply through Dalkhola town while the express buses will take the bypass road. At present there are 14 local buses that will go through Dalkhola town. The bus services have resumed. The buses from South Dinajpur, Malda and Darjeeling districts have also started their services to North Dinajpur.”

In order to avoid the long time traffic jam in Dalkhola town, National Highway Authorities constructed a bypass road in Dalkhola. Goods and passenger vehicles ply on the bypass road avoiding Dalkhola Rail-gate.This has caused a lot of inconvenience for the residents of Dalkhola as private buses are not entering town. The Dalkhola Merchants Association and Dalkhola municipality officials raised the demand that private buses enter Dalkhola town. However, owing to the need to cross the rail gate while taking the Dalkhola route, the buses continued to avoid this route. The administration intervened. mpost