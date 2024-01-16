North Dinajpur administration flags off artificial limb distribution camps

Raiganj: The officials of North Dinajpur district administration in association with Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samity of Jaipur in Rajasthan flagged off a series of ‘Jaipur Foot Camps’ for physically handicapped persons of the district in the premises of Karnajora High School in Raiganj from Tuesday.



Surendra Kumar Meena, the District Magistrate of North Dinajpur said: “With the assistance of Bhagban Mahavir Viklanga Sahayata Samity, we initiated a movement for the free distribution of artificial Jaipur limbs and calipers to the physically challenged persons of the district. According to their needs hearing aids and wheelchairs will also be provided. More than 6000 beneficiaries have already been registered in all camps of the district.”

The physically challenged persons are being given artificial Jaipur limbs, calipers, crutches, hearing aids, walkers, wheelchairs and other assistive devices free-of-cost. The camps will be on till February 9 in different blocks of the district. Reportedly several thousand physically challenged persons of the district have registered for the camps.

Amit Saha, the nodal officer of ‘Jaipur Foot Camp’ for the North Dinajpur district said: “In Raiganj, this camp will be on till January 19. More than 1000 beneficiaries from Raiganj Block, Hemtabad Block and Raiganj Municipality areas will benefit from this camp.” Similar camps will be held in the other four blocks on different days — from January 21 to 24 in Kaliyaganj, in Karandighi from January 27 to 30, Goal Pokhar from January 31 to February 3 and Islampur from February 5 to 9.