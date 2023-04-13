North Dinajpur: About 1.70L visit Duare Sarkar camps

raiganj: With the first phase of Duare Sarkar (from April 1 to 10) over, about 1.70 lakh people had visited the camps that helped bridge the gap between the administration and the public. Administration will now have to deliver the services to people in the next 20 days through the service delivery camps.



According to the district administration, a total of 1.79 lakh people visited the Duare Sarkar camps in North Dinajpur during the first phase. About 1.33 lakh applications were received for various government schemes, including Swasthya Sathi, Lakshmir Bhandar, BMSSY and Khadyasathi schemes, among others.

Lakshmir Bhandar saw the highest number of applicants with the number touching the 67000-mark. This was followed by Swasthya Sathi at 22000, BMSSY also at 22000 and Khadyasathi with almost 17000 applications.

District administration has labeled it as a huge success. Kingshuk Maity, SDO Raiganj, stated: “As it was a booth-level camp, this time there was wider scope of interaction with the masses.”

People like Halima Bibi, Rupali Barman from remote villages of Karandighi, Hemtabad or Matikunda1 blocks did not only find remedies for their problems but also witnessed the humane side of the administration.

Halima Bibi was awestruck as the District Magistrate took her form and filled it up. “I had never in my wildest dream had expected the DM to fill up my form,” stated Halima Bibi.

Rupali got her caste certificate instantly as SDO Kingshuk Maity himself handed over the documents to her.

District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Mina, however, described this as something usual. “Not only me, each and every officer in all the districts are trying in the same way to make this dream project of the Chief Minister a success. Our aim is to provide maximum benefit to the masses.”