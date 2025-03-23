North Dinajpur: 7 BJP members of Rampur GP join Trinamool Congress

Raiganj: In a significant political development, seven members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Rampur Gram Panchayat (GP) in North Dinajpur district, including the Upa Pradhan (Deputy Chief) Fulmoni Murdi, defected to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) along with several hundred supporters on Sunday afternoon.

The formal induction ceremony was presided over by Kanaiyalal Agarwal, president of the North Dinajpur TMC committee, Satyajit Barman, Minister of State for School Education and Sandip Biswas, TMC district spokesperson. The defectors were presented with the TMC flag, symbolising their official entry into the party.

The seven individuals who switched allegiance are Fulmoni Murdi, Pradip Barman, Jiten Barman, Chhotolal Barman, Ghotu Barman, Asaru Barman and Jogita Murdi.

In the 2023 Panchayat elections, the BJP secured 20 out of 26 seats in Rampur Gram Panchayat, while the TMC won 4 seats and Independent candidates secured 2 seats. This majority enabled the BJP to form the governing board. However, over the past two years, 8 BJP members and 2 Independent members have reportedly joined the TMC, altering the balance of power and granting the TMC a majority in the Gram Panchayat.

Kanaiyalal Agarwal commented on the defections, stating: “There were malpractices associated with the Awas Yojana Scheme under the BJP-led Panchayat. A faction within the BJP, opposed to such dishonesty, has joined the TMC.”