North Dinajpur: 4 kids die in mudslide ‘due to BSF negligence’

Raiganj: Four children died in a mudslide in a high drain at Chetnagach in Daspara, close to the Indo-Bangladesh Border in North Dinajpur district, on Monday morning. A high drain was allegedly being expanded with a JCB machine close to the border road. Locals protested against what they labelled negligence by the BSF.



Widening work of an existing high drain was going on using JCB machines. Local children had gathered to watch the work in progress when a mudslide occurred burying four children in the crater.

The BSF jawans and locals dug them out and took them to the Dalua Hospital in Chopra where the doctors declared them dead. The deceased include Golam Mustafa (5 years), Yusuf Ali (6 years) Mohammad Islam (6 years) and Taleb Ali (12 years).

The entire area was engulfed in grief. As news spread, local residents arrived and protested against the alleged negligence of the BSF. Police forces from Chora had a difficult time controlling the protesting crowd.

Alim Rejjak, relative of one of the deceased children said: “Expansion work of the high drain of the BSF was going on with a JCB machine near the border road and earth was being transported elsewhere in a lorry. The children had gathered there to watch. They could have been saved if some sort of fencing was done before digging the high drain of a depth of about 8 feet.”

Fajlur Hoque, the Sahakari Sabhapati of Chopra Panchyat Samity said: “The high drain was being expanded in the area under the BSF. The BSF maintains the high drain so they will have to take all responsibility for the unfortunate death of four children.” Jobby Thomas, the Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District said: “The BSF without informing police were digging a trench near the border road with a JCB machine. Four children died in the mudslide in the trench. We have started an investigation.”